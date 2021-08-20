Nate Venturelli performs at ‘Fridays by the Fountain’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Friday, which means another “Fridays by the Fountain” concert at Jon Hunt Plaza in downtown South Bend.

Nate Venturelli provided music and entertainment at today’s concert. A variety of food trucks were also on hand, offering lunchtime favorites like tacos, pizza, salads, and smoothies.

The area was filled with people who were on their lunch break and families who were simply enjoying the sunshine and live music.

“My wife read about the singer in the paper,” says attendee James Biggs. “And he’s a union man. Plus, he’s a welder. He’s really good. He’s got that country voice I guess you’d call it. Really deep.”

“Fridays by the Fountain” takes place every Friday during the summer between 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

And there’s something for everyone. Music played include blues, jazz, rock, folk, and country.

