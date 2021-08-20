Mishawaka Police officer retiring after 44 years

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) -Cpt. Mark Moreland just finished his last day with the Mishawaka Police Department after working there for nearly 44 years.

16 News Now had a chance to catch up with him to learn about what kept him going for more than four decades.

“I always enjoyed coming to work, and that’s what kept me here,” Cpt. Moreland said.

Moreland says a lot has changed since he first put on a Mishawaka Police uniform in 1977.

That’s part of the reason why he says it’s time for him to move on.

“You hear the term ‘old-school’. Well, I am ‘old-school’ and I don’t know if that works in today’s law enforcement. It’s a different game now and I don’t know if it’s one I want to play anymore. I can’t see staying another year or two more years was going to make a difference. I walk out of here with my head held high. I have no regrets, nothing to be ashamed of. I have a great family--a supportive family--which as a policeman you have to have,” Moreland said.

Cpt. Moreland gave some advice to officers just starting their careers.

“When you leave here every day, you leave what’s here behind you, because I’ve seen things that you wouldn’t believe if we stood here till the sun went down,” he said.

He says one of his most fulfilling moments was when the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit reopened a cold case from 1988.

In 2015 the court convicted a man in the murder of Theresa Burns.

Moreland says he was one of the first officers on the scene when the murder happened.

“That one bothered me for a long time but now since we got the conviction, that got closed for me,” he said.

Making room for the next generation of Mishawaka police officers.

