Medical Moment: COVID-19 and athletes’ hearts

School sports are making a comeback. But before your teen gets back to the swing of things, will you get your child the COVID-19 vaccine?

A survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation says nearly one in four parents will definitely not. But some health experts say that can spell trouble, especially for student athletes.

There are more than eight million high school student athletes in the U.S. According to Gul Dadlani, chief of pediatric cardiology at Nemours Children’s Hospital, of those students, one in 300 will carry a form of cardiovascular disease that predisposes them to have a risk of sudden cardiac arrest.

And having COVID could put them at greater risk including those who never had heart problems before.

“COVID can affect the heart and you don’t have to be that symptomatic to have issues within your heart muscles,” Dadlani says.

A study from The Ohio State University found 15 percent of athletes who had mild symptoms of COVID, or were asymptomatic, showed signs of heart inflammation as they recovered. Overexerting the heart while it’s inflamed can lead to major complications, sudden cardiac arrest, and even death. Watch out for chest pain, shortness of breath, and dizziness after the quarantine period.

“Those are always red flags that warrant a follow-up with their pediatrician and/or pediatric cardiologist,” Dadlani says.

Also, make a graduated return to play. Don’t push yourself to practice or play right after COVID recovery. Check with your doctor to see if the heart inflammation has cleared before returning to play.

Recent research shows a rare side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine is heart inflammation, but CDC officials say the benefits of getting the COVID vaccine still outweighs the risks.

