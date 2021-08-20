Advertisement

Irish defense shines in Thursday’s stadium practice

In 11-on-11 drills, the Irish defense was able to handle the first-team offense.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football season is a little over two weeks away as the Irish are still working on the nuances of the game before they start game planning for Florida State.

At Thursday’s open practice at Notre Dame Stadium, it was the defensive side of the ball the shined.

In 11-on-11 drills, the Irish defense was able to handle the first-team offense.

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman says he’s just trying to teach technique and his defensive ideology and it worked.

The Irish defense forced a turnover on downs and true freshman safety Justin Walters also picked off back up quarterback Drew Pyne.

All in all, head coach Brian Kelly puts a ton of stock into the defense’s performance Thursday afternoon and what it will mean for the 2021 season.

“I put a lot into it,” Kelly said. “It’s not schematically. It’s freedom of movement, energy and enthusiasm. So when you see a defense that has a lot of moving pieces, but there’s not a lot of thinking out there and they’re getting their cleats in the ground and they’re playing fast, that generally leads to good success in my experience. So either I don’t know what the hell I’m talking about, and that’s probably a good bet most of the time, or they’re gonna play really fast and play exciting defense.”

There are just 17 days until Irish fans can watch the Notre Defense take the field, when the Domers travel down south to Tallahassee to face the Florida State Seminoles to open the 2021 season.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Indiana issued a Silver Alert for Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl from Plymouth.
Missing Plymouth 11-month-old found dead
According to the FBI, Mercedes Lain was last seen on Sat., Aug. 14 at 12:30 a.m. in Mishawaka.
Search continues for missing 11-month-old Plymouth girl
15-year-old Tori Clinch died when the car her cousin was driving hit a tree that was in the road.
Friend of victims in deadly crash speaks out
Black Bear found along State Road 15 in Bristol, Ind
Black Bear found in Bristol
According to the FBI, Mercedes Lain was last seen on Sat., Aug. 14 at 12:30 a.m. in Mishawaka.
UPDATE: FBI releases new details in case of missing Plymouth 11-month-old

Latest News

Notre Dame celebrates a goal from Olivia Wingate against Bowling Green on August 19, 2021.
Notre Dame women’s soccer wins season opener over Bowling Green 3-1
Ivey and members of the coaching staff held a meet and greet afterwards posing for pictures and...
Notre Dame Women’s Basketball coach Niele Ivey throws out first pitch at South Bend Cubs game
Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa takes a picture with his parents.
Irish captain Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa dedicates season to late father
This offseason, Lenzy worked with director of football performance Matt Balis and has turned...
Lightning Lenzy: Irish WR having fun with speedy offense