Irish defense shines in Thursday’s stadium practice

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football season is a little over two weeks away as the Irish are still working on the nuances of the game before they start game planning for Florida State.

At Thursday’s open practice at Notre Dame Stadium, it was the defensive side of the ball the shined.

In 11-on-11 drills, the Irish defense was able to handle the first-team offense.

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman says he’s just trying to teach technique and his defensive ideology and it worked.

The Irish defense forced a turnover on downs and true freshman safety Justin Walters also picked off back up quarterback Drew Pyne.

All in all, head coach Brian Kelly puts a ton of stock into the defense’s performance Thursday afternoon and what it will mean for the 2021 season.

“I put a lot into it,” Kelly said. “It’s not schematically. It’s freedom of movement, energy and enthusiasm. So when you see a defense that has a lot of moving pieces, but there’s not a lot of thinking out there and they’re getting their cleats in the ground and they’re playing fast, that generally leads to good success in my experience. So either I don’t know what the hell I’m talking about, and that’s probably a good bet most of the time, or they’re gonna play really fast and play exciting defense.”

There are just 17 days until Irish fans can watch the Notre Defense take the field, when the Domers travel down south to Tallahassee to face the Florida State Seminoles to open the 2021 season.

