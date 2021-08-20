First phase of Coal Line Trail construction to begin Aug. 23

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Construction on the first phase of the Coal Line Trail in South Bend will start next Monday, Aug. 23.

Crews will be building a 12-foot-wide multipurpose trail over the abandoned Notre Dame and West Coal Line. The first phase of the two-part project will begin at Lincolnway West and end at Riverside Drive.

Lane restrictions will be in place on most streets near the project. Woodward Avenue from Angela Boulevard to Elwood Avenue will be closed for a short time.

