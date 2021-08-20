First Alert Forecast: Warm and Humid Weekend, Storm Chances Remain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Patchy areas of dense fog during the morning. Take it slow on the roadways because visibility can drop quickly. Warm and humid with a mixture of sun and clouds. A few isolated storms are possible throughout the afternoon and evening. These storms could produce locally heavy rainfall and cause some localized flooding as well. High of 85.

FRIDAY NIGHT: The storms continue to be possible into the early evening. Some clouds hang around overnight as highs drop to near 70. Staying warm and muggy. Low of 70.

SATURDAY: It will be a very warm and humid day. Highs reaching the upper 80s, feeling like the middle 90s during the afternoon. Increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening ahead of the chance for a few scattered storms into the overnight hours as a cold front crosses the area. High of 87.

SUNDAY: A few degrees cooler into the lower 80s with lots of sunshine. Just a few high clouds to end the weekend as high pressure hovers overhead. High of 82.

LONG RANGE: The sunshine hangs around for the beginning of next week as highs rebound into the upper 80s to near 90 by Tuesday. The heat and humidity are on through the middle of next week as we watch the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop across Michiana through the second half of the week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast.

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, August 19th, 2021

Thursday’s High: 88

Thursday’s Low: 68

Precipitation: 0.01″

