Elkhart Co. residents frustrated by traffic caused by construction

By Zach Horner
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The closure on U.S. 120 is causing a lot of headaches in Elkhart County and causing semis to go through narrow stretches of road.

In downtown Bristol, traffic is running pretty smoothly. But if you go about two miles away, it turns into U.S. 120, and that’s where residents have a problem.

State Road 120 between County Road 17 and State Road 15 is now closed. Crews are working to replace the small culvert over Sheep Creek. During the closure, drivers should use the poster detour of County Road 17, U.S. 20 and State Road 15.

But this is a major route for trucks in the area, and some residents say it’s caused some concerns.

“It’s been an inconvenience for having to drive the kids to school in the opposite direction,” says Courtney Lorenz, who lives along U.S. 120 in Elkhart County. “I’m mainly concerned about some trucks that are quite large that is driving down the road that is not wide enough for them. The problem is when they don’t know what’s happening and they pull over on the road that’s narrow and then cars are trying to pass in one lane.”

Residents tell 16 News Now that they expect the work to go on for about a month.

