Elkhart Co. health officials encouraging schools to adopt stronger mask policies

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Health Department is strongly encouraging local schools to consider reinstituting a stronger indoor masking policy for all students and staff as the county continues to see a rapid spread of the Delta variant.

The recommendation came in a letter today from Elkhart County Health Officer Bethany Wait. She says the county’s hospitals have seen a dramatic increase in admissions and emergency room visits in the last 10 days, and that they’re not equipped to care for severely ill children with COVID-19.

Full letter below:

The recommendation came in a letter today from Elkhart County Health Officer Bethany Wait. (Elkhart County Health Department)

