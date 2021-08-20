Candlelight vigil to be held Saturday for Mercedes Lain
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Those who want to show support and honor the life of Mercedes Lain can do so this weekend.
On Saturday, the community is coming together for a candlelight vigil held in memory of Mercedes. The 11-month-old was found dead Wednesday night near Starke County in a densely forested area.
It will take place at Centennial Park in Plymouth. People are gathering at 8 p.m. and holding a candlelit prayer at 9 p.m.
