Advertisement

Candlelight vigil to be held Saturday for Mercedes Lain

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Those who want to show support and honor the life of Mercedes Lain can do so this weekend.

On Saturday, the community is coming together for a candlelight vigil held in memory of Mercedes. The 11-month-old was found dead Wednesday night near Starke County in a densely forested area.

It will take place at Centennial Park in Plymouth. People are gathering at 8 p.m. and holding a candlelit prayer at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Indiana issued a Silver Alert for Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl from Plymouth.
Missing Plymouth 11-month-old found dead
15-year-old Tori Clinch died when the car her cousin was driving hit a tree that was in the road.
Friend of victims in deadly crash speaks out
Black Bear found along State Road 15 in Bristol, Ind
Black Bear found in Bristol
We’re continuing to follow how the community is reacting to the devastating news of Mercedes...
Community members react to the death of 11-month-old Mercedes Lain
According to the FBI, Mercedes Lain was last seen on Sat., Aug. 14 at 12:30 a.m. in Mishawaka.
Search continues for missing 11-month-old Plymouth girl

Latest News

The Virginia M. Tutt Branch Public Library is leading an effort to create a permanent mural on...
Children come together to paint ‘Southeast Community Mural’
“Fridays by the Fountain” takes place every Friday during the summer between 11:45 a.m. and...
Nate Venturelli performs at ‘Fridays by the Fountain’
36 boats took to the pond outside LaSalle Bristol Flooring Center for a good cause.
11th annual ‘Great Cardboard Boat Race’ held in Elkhart
For the second time in six years, a child's death has ties to a Plymouth motel. Some in the...
Plymouth motel linked to multiple child death cases
Mercedes’ parents Tiffany Coburn and Kenneth Lain had their initial court hearing Friday in...
Parents of 11-month-old found dead appear in court, initial hearing