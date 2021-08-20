11th annual ‘Great Cardboard Boat Race’ held in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The United Way, along with local partners, are looking to raise money for people right here in Michiana.

36 boats took to the pond outside LaSalle Bristol Flooring Center, and the boats were all made of cardboard and duct tape. Sink or sail, it’s a fun event and money will go to benefit the community.

“We have a lot of families that work paycheck to paycheck and still struggle to barely keep themselves afloat,” says Crossroads United Way President/CEO Bill Rieth. “We want not only for families to survive, but to thrive in our community. And one way to do that is we kick off our campaign for our boat race for funds to impact lives in our community.”

All proceeds will go to the United Way, and we’re told those funds will be used to help people right here in Michiana.

