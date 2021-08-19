West side pride: Panthers football wants to help bring community together

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are just two more days until high school football returns across Indiana.

On the west side, the Washington Panthers are focused on getting better every week.

“We’re real physically and mentally tough,” senior linebacker and tight end Braydon Hudson said. “We strive through adversity and make sure that we have to worry about any small things that get in the way of our greatness.’

Last season the team went 3-7 following head coach Todd Stammich’s first year record of 6-4.

With the success of the Washington Girls Basketball team, the Panther football team wants to continue bringing the community together.

“The more we can get our community and our families involved in a successful sports program, I think it’s just better for the school and better for the city in general,” Stammich said. “Sometimes people think it’s an unhealthy distraction because it doesn’t allow us to think about the difficult problems. But I think in a lot of ways it could be a very good distraction and bring out the things we have in common more than the things we have different.”

“Washington Pride,” senior tackle Christian Johnson said. “The West Side Pride. We gotta get to it. They’re leading by example. We gotta lead by example too.”

Washington kicks off their season against Hammond Central this Friday at 7:30.

Of course be sure to stick with 16 News Now Friday night for Friday Night Football as we recap games from across Northern Indiana.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.