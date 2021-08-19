Tommy Rees has high praise for tight end Michael Mayer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football has become known for producing powerful tight ends.

This year is no different.

Last year, Michael Mayer was one of the most promising freshmen for the Irish and delivered week after week, even drawing comparisons to Rob Gronkowski.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees says he has had to remind himself that Mayer still is so young.

Over the past dozen years, Notre Dame has seen tight ends such a Kyle Rudolph, Tyler Eifert and most recently Cole Kmet and Tommy Tremble go on to make it in the NFL.

So where could Mayer rank?

“I don’t mean any disrespect to any of the guys that I have played with or any of the guys that have come, but Mike Mayer, he’s has the ability to be the best tight end to ever come here,” offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said. “I mean he is a special talent. You wanna talk about a guy that’s wired the right way. He comes to work every single day with the mentality that he’s going to get better and that he wants to go be dominant.”

Heading into year two, Mayer is focused on getting better every day.

“It means a lot,” Mayer said. “It means that all the work that I’ve been doing has come together. But at the end of the day, I’m still going to come in here, still going to work hard. Have the same work ethic that I’ve had. Just try to win ball games. At the end of the day, it’s all about winning ball games and winning national championships.”

Mayer says that he feels like this season there should be a time when just one guy is able to take him down.

Mayer and Notre Dame kick off their season in just 18 days against Florida State

