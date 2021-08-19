Advertisement

Tommy Rees has high praise for tight end Michael Mayer

By Megan Smedley
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football has become known for producing powerful tight ends.

This year is no different.

Last year, Michael Mayer was one of the most promising freshmen for the Irish and delivered week after week, even drawing comparisons to Rob Gronkowski.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees says he has had to remind himself that Mayer still is so young.

Over the past dozen years, Notre Dame has seen tight ends such a Kyle Rudolph, Tyler Eifert and most recently Cole Kmet and Tommy Tremble go on to make it in the NFL.

So where could Mayer rank?

“I don’t mean any disrespect to any of the guys that I have played with or any of the guys that have come, but Mike Mayer, he’s has the ability to be the best tight end to ever come here,” offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said. “I mean he is a special talent. You wanna talk about a guy that’s wired the right way. He comes to work every single day with the mentality that he’s going to get better and that he wants to go be dominant.”

Heading into year two, Mayer is focused on getting better every day.

“It means a lot,” Mayer said. “It means that all the work that I’ve been doing has come together. But at the end of the day, I’m still going to come in here, still going to work hard. Have the same work ethic that I’ve had. Just try to win ball games. At the end of the day, it’s all about winning ball games and winning national championships.”

Mayer says that he feels like this season there should be a time when just one guy is able to take him down.

Mayer and Notre Dame kick off their season in just 18 days against Florida State

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the FBI, Mercedes Lain was last seen on Sat., Aug. 14 at 12:30 a.m. in Mishawaka.
UPDATE: FBI releases new details in case of missing Plymouth 11-month-old
Sara Shapland was last seen early Tuesday morning. If you have any information, please call the...
Silver Alert issued for 14-year-old Nappanee girl
Branch takes out power to a home, meter gets removed and power remained out until Tuesday...
DIGGING DEEPER: Missing meter and no electricity for over two weeks
The car was driving south when it hit a large tree in the road.
15-year-old dies in Elkhart County crash
FACT investigating fatal accident in South Bend.
Autopsy results released in deadly South Bend crash

Latest News

Irish running Kyren Williams runs through drills in practice on August 17, 2021.
Irish RB Kyren Williams hopes to earn scooter NIL deal
Kyren Williams wants scooter NIL deal
Carolina Panthers cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (25) signals the crowd after getting injured during...
Panthers put Pride on IR with torn ACL
Jim McLaughlin coaching at Notre Dame.
Former Irish volleyball coach Jim McLaughlin to be inducted into AVCA Hall of Fame