St. Joe Co. health professionals speak out against mask-optional policies

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Health professionals in St. Joseph County are speaking out against optional masking policies at the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation and others in Michiana.

16 News Now heard from some of the health experts that signed off on the letter published in the South Bend Tribune this morning to learn why more than two hundred healthcare workers are backing this plea to mask up.

“I’ve been here in practice for 35 years,” says Dr. Jim Harris, clinical research director at the South Bend Clinic. “I’ve never seen a cooperative effort from physicians to come out like this against a policy like this.”

Dr. Harris is just one of the more than 200 names accompanying this letter strongly encouraging universal masking for all P-H-M schools.

A highlighted section of the letter says “The P-H-M school board has an opportunity to help avert a crisis and should consider that the avoidable health consequences or death of even one child will be on their conscience.”

“Children across the country are being much more affected by the delta variant than they were in the past so children’s hospitals are full, bursting at the seams where the delta is very common so we know that kids are much more at risk because they’re not vaccinated, they can’t get vaccinated and this particular strain is very bad for children,” Harris says.

The letter points to data that suggests the delta variant is infecting more children than previous strains. These infections can have short or long-term effects. It also points out how children are more vulnerable to infection with children twelve and younger unable to get vaccinated, while vaccination rates for school-aged kids who are eligible are pretty low.

“The hospitalization rate in St. Joe County is the highest it’s been in three months, the delta virus is running rampant across the country,” Harris says. “It’s extremely dangerous and it’s at risk for our children than the previous strains were.”

Warning the community about the P-H-M Mask-optional policy they say fails to protect children and the community.

Dr. Harris also said there are at least a hundred other healthcare professional’s names who’s signatures of support didn’t appear on the letter because they signed after it was published.

