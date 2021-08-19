South Bend bounces back in dominant win

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Fresh off an award-winning performance, Joe Nahas came out and pitched another six-inning gem for South Bend. The reigning High-A Central Pitcher of the Week threw six innings and didn’t allow a run after the second inning. It was, however a very loud run for the River Bandits, coming on a solo home run from John Rave.

After that, it was all South Bend.

Harrison Wenson got the party started in the home half of the second, slugging a two-run shot to left centerfield to give South Bend a 2-1 lead. Wenson’s second homer as a Cub started a string of five unanswered runs for South Bend, continuing in the third with one of the more unusual runs a fan will ever see. Luis Vazquez began the third inning with a single, his second hit of the series. His speed caused AJ Block to check on him at first base with a pickoff attempt. But the throw went wide of first baseman Gavin Stupienski, and rolled into the South Bend bullpen. Vazquez was already off to second on the pickoff, and he just kept on running. The Cubs shortstop did not stop until he slid safely into home plate, doubling the South Bend lead.

In the fourth inning, South Bend kept their streak going, scoring in the third consecutive inning after Bradlee Beesley got plunked with the bases loaded. The lead stayed 4-1 until the sixth, when Beesley drove in his second run of the game on a two-out double.

Joe Nahas was phenomenal on the mound for South Bend, tossing six innings of three-hit ball with six strikeouts and one run allowed. He has twelve strikeouts, six baserunners and one run allowed over his last two starts. From the batter’s side, South Bend got multi-hit games from Jake Slaughter (2-4, 2B, R) and Yonathan Perlaza (2-4, R). Harrison Wenson (1-4, HR, 2 RBI) and Bradlee Beesley (1-2, BB, HBP, 2B, 2 RBI) drove in two runs apiece).

Next Up: Alexander Vizcaíno (0-0, 4.91 ERA) vs Christian Cosby (3-2, 4.21 ERA). Alexander Vizcaíno, who came from the Yankees in the Anthony Rizzo deal, makes his third start as a member of the Chicago Cubs organization as South Bend looks to build on their win against the top team in the High-A Central. If you can’t join us in the ballpark, you can watch at home on Marquee Sports Network, the TV home of the Chicago Cubs. For the second time in the club’s history, the South Bend Cubs will be broadcast on regional television! Marquee’s coverage begins at 7:00 pm, and gates open for Thirsty Thursday at 6:00 pm. For more information, go to southbendcubs.com.