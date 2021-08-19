Advertisement

Search continues for missing 11-month-old Plymouth girl

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WNDU) - The search continues for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain of Plymouth.

Police say she was last seen early Saturday morning in Mishawaka wearing a white onesie with a pink trim.

16 News Now spoke to a man who stays at the Economy Inn in Plymouth, just one of the spots police say Mercedes was seen in the days leading up to her disappearance. That man, Jerry Sons, was left in tears.

Sons says he has lived at the motel for several years. He says he often held Mercedes in his hands, and now he’s heartbroken. “It broke my heart that she’s gone somewhere. She was so wonderful. It’s very sad around here about what’s going on. It’s horrible.”

As we know, Mercedes’ parents Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn remain in custody for neglect of a dependent. Their probable cause affadavit is attached below. Meanwhile, Justin Miller, the last man seen with Mercedes, also remains in custody.

Investigators say the city of Mishawaka is now a focus after police say she was last seen there early Saturday morning.

If you know anything, anything at all, you are asked to contact the Plymouth Police Department at 574-936-2126 or 911.

