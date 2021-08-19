School City of Mishawaka to require masks

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Beginning Monday, Aug. 23, masks will be required for all students, staff, and guests while inside at School City of Mishawaka schools.

The requirement comes as school officials say the Delta variant of COVID-19 is more transmissible, and their goal is to have buildings remain open for in-person learning.

More information from Superintendent of Schools Wayne Barker:

Dear SCM Families,

We continue to monitor the transmission of COVID-19 in our schools and the community. As you are likely aware, infection rates continue to escalate throughout our region. The Delta Variant is more transmissible and this has been evident in our first seven days of school.

Because we remain committed to providing for the health and wellbeing of our students and staff, the Board of School Trustees has approved revisions to our current Roadmap to Recovery.

Beginning Monday, August 23 masks will be required for all students, staff, and guests while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The goal of requiring masks is to keep our students and employees healthy and to keep our buildings open for in-person learning. Masks will continue to be optional while outdoors. Please ensure your child(ren) comes to school on Monday wearing a mask.

Any student who rides an SCM school bus or Transpo will be expected to continue wearing a mask that covers the nose and mouth while on the bus until that federal mandate expires on January 18, 2022.

All Hoosiers, age 12 and above, are strongly encouraged to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination. As a reminder, individuals who are fully vaccinated and remain without symptoms do not have to quarantine.

We believe this decision is vital to keep our buildings open and maintain in-person learning for our students. We truly believe that students learn best when they can be face to face with their teachers in the same classroom. Wearing a mask is one step to help reduce the transmission of COVID-19 in hopes of reaching our goal.

Thank you to all of our SCM families for your continued patience and flexibility as we make the best decisions for the health, safety and continued successful learning of our students.

Sincerely,

Wayne Barker

Superintendent of Schools

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.