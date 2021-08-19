Robert has 3 hits, 2 RBIs to lead White Sox past A’s 3-2
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Luis Robert had three hits and two RBIs, Eloy Jiménez drove in a run with a double and the Chicago White Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2.
Seth Brown hit a solo shot for the Athletics, who lost their fourth straight and learned before the game that ace Chris Bassitt has a broken bone in his cheek and needs surgery to repair it.
The right-hander sustained no eye damage after being struck on the side of the head by a line drive on Tuesday and appears to have a clear path to recovery.
