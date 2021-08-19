Advertisement

Robert has 3 hits, 2 RBIs to lead White Sox past A’s 3-2

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks reacts after striking out Oakland Athletics' Jed...
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks reacts after striking out Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie to end the baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Chicago. The White Sox won 3-2. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Luis Robert had three hits and two RBIs, Eloy Jiménez drove in a run with a double and the Chicago White Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2.

Seth Brown hit a solo shot for the Athletics, who lost their fourth straight and learned before the game that ace Chris Bassitt has a broken bone in his cheek and needs surgery to repair it.

The right-hander sustained no eye damage after being struck on the side of the head by a line drive on Tuesday and appears to have a clear path to recovery.

8/18/2021 11:43:36 PM (GMT -4:00)

On the west side, the Washington Panthers are focused on getting better every week.
West side pride: Panthers football wants to help bring community together
This offseason, Lenzy worked with director of football performance Matt Balis and has turned...
Lightning Lenzy: Irish WR having fun with speedy offense
Lenzy says he’s having more fun so far this season because the offensive style has shifted to...
Lightning Lenzy: Irish WR having fun with speedy offense