Purple Porch Food Co-op hosts ‘Porch-a-palooza’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered Wednesday night for the “Porch-a-palooza” at the Purple Porch Food Co-op in South Bend.

Market vendors were on hand with local veggies, fruit, meat/poultry, flower, and much more. There was also beer and wine from the South Bend Brew Werks, along with live music.

“I think it’s nice to focus the local bounty that we have here in the Michiana area and we work really hard,” says Kristy Robinson, general manager of the Purple Porch Food Co-op. “We were kind of founded on the principles of supporting local farmers and entrepreneurs and being able to connect shoppers with people local to them, like their neighbors who actually grow produce and meat and eggs and things like that, so this is just a hub for making that happen.”

The event was held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

