Potawatomi Zoo hosts final Third Thursday of the season

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo will host its the final Third Thursdays Family Fun Night of the season on August 19th.

From 5 – 8 p.m., families can enjoy activities like chalking the plaza, playing in the sprinklers, and music.

In celebration of the Potawatomi Zoo’s 100-year anniversary, there will be cake samples from Nothing Bundt Cake, plus frozen yogurt from Let’s Spoon.

Guests are also encouraged to check out all the exciting changes taking place, including progress on the new giraffe habitat.

“Everyone’s so excited about giraffes, so just being able to come here and see all the progress that’s happening,” said Josh Sisk, executive director. “The barn is almost done; we’re starting to work on the exhibit now with big boulders. The waterfall, the watering hole. So yeah, we’re getting very close to keep on target for that date of October of bringing giraffes in.”

Admission to Third Thursdays is free for zoo members. Nonmembers will pay regular admission prices.

