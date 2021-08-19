Advertisement

Pipe bomb found on vacant Arnolt Building in Warsaw

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a pipe bomb was found on the Arnolt Building in Warsaw.

Police say someone found the device on the north side of the vacant building along Hendricks Street Wednesday evening.

Officers found galvanized metal that was capped on both sides with what appeared to be a burned-out fuse attached to the device.

Specialists with Fort Wayne Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal as well as agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms responded to Warsaw to investigate.  While attempting to render the device safe, it exploded.  There were no injuries or significant damage from the explosion.

Officers have no suspects at this time.  Anyone with information on this is encouraged to call the Warsaw Police Detective Division at (574)385-2210. 

