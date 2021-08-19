Advertisement

Ohtani dominates on mound, homers in 3-1 Angels win

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani walks to the dugout against the Detroit Tigers in the...
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani walks to the dugout against the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) - Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th homer and pitched eight sharp innings, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers 3-1.

The crowd of 27,282 was hoping to see Cabrera hit his 500th career homer, but the slugger went 1 for 4 with a first-inning single. Ohtani allowed six hits, struck out eight and walked none.

He also became the first major leaguer to hit 40 homers in a season in which he pitched at least 15 games.

The previous record was 29 by Babe Ruth in 1919.

8/18/2021 10:38:02 PM (GMT -4:00)

