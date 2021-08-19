Ohtani dominates on mound, homers in 3-1 Angels win

DETROIT (AP) - Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th homer and pitched eight sharp innings, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers 3-1.

The crowd of 27,282 was hoping to see Cabrera hit his 500th career homer, but the slugger went 1 for 4 with a first-inning single. Ohtani allowed six hits, struck out eight and walked none.

He also became the first major leaguer to hit 40 homers in a season in which he pitched at least 15 games.

The previous record was 29 by Babe Ruth in 1919.

