New Prairie Cougars ready for year two under head coach Casey McKim

By Megan Smedley
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - There is just a little more than 48 hours until those Friday Night Lights come on in Indiana for the first time this year.

For the New Prairie Cougars, they are gearing up for year two under head coach Casey McKim.

“Well last year, we really didn’t have a summer so it was hard,” senior offensive tackle Hunter Whitenack said. “But this year. We’re very close as a team with the coaching staff and I think it’s really going to show off in the season.”

Last year, the Cougars went 5-5 during McKim’s first season in a year that no first-year head coach could have predicted.

Now heading into his second season, McKim says his team is now used to his coaching style.

“It’s a big jump,” McKim said. “Being able to have an offseason, all of these guys worked extremely hard in the weight room. Being able to really build those relationships and kind of be on the same page across the board whether its our staff, our players, community, all those things. There’s an adjustment and some of those things take a little bit of time. But those things really matter because all those little things lead to big results. "

The Cougars begin their season on the road against LaPorte on Friday night.

