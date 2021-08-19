Advertisement

Medical Moment: Pulmonary hypertension

More common than ever?
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Pulmonary hypertension is a disease that affects the blood vessels in the lungs, making it difficult to breathe.

And with no current cure, finding treatments is difficult.

The cases of pulmonary hypertension are rising, but lack of education on the disease is causing some serious concerns among medical experts.

“People often don’t get discovered till very late when their hearts are already starting to fail,” says Raymond Benza from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Young women in their childbearing age or people who have scleroderma, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, or HIV have a higher risk of developing the disease. And when found in men, it’s even more deadly. If you have asthma, COPD or emphysema, or if you experience shortness of breath, dizziness, chest pain, swelling in your ankles, legs and abdomen, and a racing pulse, you may want to get screened for pulmonary hypertension.

“20 years ago, there was no treatment and people died from this disease,” Benza says. “Now, we have over 20 drugs to treat this disease.”

Spotting signs early can get your health on track before it’s too late.

Doctors say screenings are helping to identify people with the disease much earlier on.

