Lightning Lenzy: Irish WR having fun with speedy offense

By Megan Smedley
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy is known for his explosive plays.

But his Irish career has been bogged down by injuries.

Last season, Lenzy missed a chunk of time dealing with a nagging hamstring.

This offseason, Lenzy worked with director of football performance Matt Balis and has turned it up a level according to offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

“His speed is elite,” Rees said. “He’s catching the ball at a very high level. He’s running different routes than he has in the past. He’s doing a lot of really good things for us. People have to respect his speed. When you have that elite trait, it can open up a lot of other things for you.”

Lenzy says he’s having more fun so far this season because the offensive style has shifted to one he thrives in.

“It’s more quick, “ Lenzy said. “It’s more speed focused and that’s my game. Just overall, I’m a senior now so I’m just more established. Like better friends with more people on the team so it just feels more fun. It kind of feels like high school, especially in the receiver room. All of those guys are my best friends. So it’s been a lot of fun.”

Lenzy says he believes he has the tools to be an elite receiver but says it’s a team effort to make him thrive.

Lenzy and the Irish kick off their season in 18 days at Florida State.

