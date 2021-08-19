Advertisement

Irish captain Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa dedicates season to late father

On Monday morning, after the toughest week of his life, Myron showed the team the man he was raised to be.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Last week, fifth-year Irish senior defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa was named a captain, and it was a bittersweet feeling.

“It put me in a tearful but joyful state,” Tagovailoa-Amosa said.

While Irish head coach Brian Kelly announced the team captains for the 2021 Irish football team, Tagovailoa-Amosa was on a zoom call back home in Hawaii mourning the loss of his father Tuli, who unexpectedly passed away last week. The team wore leis to honor MTA’s father.

“Just understanding the love and support my brothers have shown me, it puts me in good spirits,” Tagovailoa-Amosa said.

Myron learned to always keep that positive attitude from his father, who was a pastor back home.

“For me, it’s just me leaning on my faith,” Tagovailoa-Amosa said. “Understanding that no matter the circumstances, no matter the trials and tribulations I’ll face. It’s understanding that God is in control of everything. That’s where my faith stands. That’s something where my parents have taught me and raised me to be a man of God.”

On Monday morning, after the toughest week of his life, Myron showed the team the man he was raised to be.

“He said he landed in South Bend at 10-o-clock,” Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman said. “I look up at 10:30, 11-o-clock, he’s running on the field. We thought he was going to go home. He flew all night. Redeye. Next thing you know, he’s on the field practicing. This team but more importantly, that d-line is, it’s family.”

“He’s beloved,’ Kelly said. “Players really respect him. Again, I think a lot of it has to do with who he is and how he’s grown.”

Tagovailoa-Amosa wanted to be back with his family in South Bend doing what he loves the most.

“Being back on the football field and perfecting my craft is my alone time,” Tagovailoa-Amosa said. “Focus on myself and understand that. I understood that my purpose out here was to use my platform to glorify the name of the lord. That’s something that my Dad always preached to me.”

Now that he’s back, Tagovailoa Amosa’s positive energy is radiating throughout the Notre Dame locker room.

“He’s just carried himself how he is,” Irish linebacker Bo Bauer said. “At the end of the day, you have to be there for him.”

“You see me out here smiling, head high because the love and support that the community and the fans and my teammates have shown me,” Tagovailoa-Amosa said.

With his teammates support, and his father on his mind, Tagovailoa-Amosa is more driven than ever.

“I can’t be discouraged now that I’ve got that ‘C’ on my chest,” Tagovailoa-Amosa said. “It just builds more motivation.”

