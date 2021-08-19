Freehan, catcher on 1968 champion Detroit Tigers, dies at 79

DETROIT (AP) - Bill Freehan, a hero of the 1968 Detroit Tigers, has died at age 79. Freehan spent his entire 15-year career with Detroit and was an 11-time All-Star.

The cause of death was not disclosed Thursday, but family members in recent years have publicly stated that Freehan had Alzheimer’s disease.

The Tigers offered condolences to Freehan’s family with a “heavy heart.” In Game 5 of the ‘68 World Series, Freehan tagged Lou Brock in a crucial play at home plate.

Detroit won the game and the series.

The result was best captured by a famous photo of pitcher Mickey Lolich jumping into the arms of his catcher.

8/19/2021 11:34:57 AM (GMT -4:00)