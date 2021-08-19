Advertisement

Freehan, catcher on 1968 champion Detroit Tigers, dies at 79

FILE - Detroit Tigers catcher Bill Freehan is shown Feb. 24, 1975. Freehan, an 11-time All-Star...
FILE - Detroit Tigers catcher Bill Freehan is shown Feb. 24, 1975. Freehan, an 11-time All-Star catcher with the Detroit Tigers and key player on the 1968 World Series championship team, has died at age 79. “It’s with a heavy heart that all of us with the Detroit Tigers extend our condolences to the friends and family of Bill Freehan,” the team said Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Preston Stroup, File)(Preston Stroup | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Bill Freehan, a hero of the 1968 Detroit Tigers, has died at age 79. Freehan spent his entire 15-year career with Detroit and was an 11-time All-Star.

The cause of death was not disclosed Thursday, but family members in recent years have publicly stated that Freehan had Alzheimer’s disease.

The Tigers offered condolences to Freehan’s family with a “heavy heart.” In Game 5 of the ‘68 World Series, Freehan tagged Lou Brock in a crucial play at home plate.

Detroit won the game and the series.

The result was best captured by a famous photo of pitcher Mickey Lolich jumping into the arms of his catcher.

