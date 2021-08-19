Advertisement

Former Middlebury church destroyed in fire

It happened at the former Faith Baptist Church late Monday evening.
It happened at the former Faith Baptist Church late Monday evening.
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - A church is destroyed after a fire in Middlebury earlier this week.

It happened at the former Faith Baptist Church late Monday evening.

Police say two juveniles admitted to being in the church that evening, playing with matches and starting small fires. The juveniles say they believed they put out all the fire before leaving the church.

After the fire, the church was deemed unsafe by officials and torn down.

