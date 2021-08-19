First Alert Forecast: Isolated Storm Chances and Humidity Remain into the Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Areas of patchy dense fog are likely to form through about 9 or 10 AM. This will create reduced visibilities at times, give yourself extra time and space on the roads this morning. It will remain warm and humid with a mixture of sun and clouds. A few isolated storms are possible through the afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see these, those that do could experience a brief heavy downpour. High of 85.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A night with a few clouds and calm winds. Temperatures drop into the upper 60s by morning. We will likely see more patchy dense fog develop by the morning hours. Low of 67.

FRIDAY: Patchy areas of dense fog are possible. The highs remain in the middle 80s as the week comes to a close. The humidity and isolated storm chances remain as well. High of 85.

SATURDAY: A light breeze coming out of the southwest will warm us into the upper 80s by the afternoon. The humidity remains. The combination of heat and humidity will help to pop up a few isolated storms during the afternoon and evening as a front crosses the area. High of 87.

LONG RANGE: The warmth and humidity sticks with us into next week. The storm chances come down by the second half of the weekend before a better chance for some scattered thunderstorms move into the area by Tuesday of next week. Keep checking back for the latest on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, August 18th, 2021

Wednesday’s High: 87

Wednesday’s Low: 70

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.