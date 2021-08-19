Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash involving 2 school buses

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on South Bend’s west side Thursday afternoon that included two school buses.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the area of Bendix and Lincolnway West. One of the buses had four kids on board. Of those 4 kids, one complained of pain, but that child was treated and released on scene. Meanwhile, the other bus had no injured kids.

Two people in a car at the time of the crash were taken to the hospital with pain. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

