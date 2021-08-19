Advertisement

Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash involving 2 school buses

It happened around 4 p.m. in the area of Bendix and Lincolnway West.
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on South Bend’s west side Thursday afternoon that included two school buses.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the area of Bendix and Lincolnway West. One of the buses had four kids on board. Of those 4 kids, one complained of pain, but that child was treated and released on scene. Meanwhile, the other bus had no injured kids.

Two people in a car at the time of the crash were taken to the hospital with pain. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Be sure to stay with 16 News Now for updates on this developing story.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the area of Bendix and Lincolnway West.
