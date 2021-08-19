Advertisement

Community members react to the death of 11-month-old Mercedes Lain

By Carly Miller
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re continuing to follow how the community is reacting to the devastating news of Mercedes Lain’s death.

A memorial was started Thursday in honor of Mercedes at the location where her body was found, and several people have dropped off flowers and stuffed animals to share their condolences.

Both, people who knew the family and those who didn’t say they can’t wrap their heads around the news.

The mayor of Plymouth says the community’s support has meant a lot.

“Before I was mayor, I was in law enforcement with the state police for 28 years, and I’ve never seen, in the cases I worked as a detective, the outpouring of help that we got here in Plymouth, and that’s truly appreciated,” Mayor of Plymouth Mark Senter said.

“It just breaks my heart that’s all I can say. It’s just so senseless,” said one member of the community.

“That little girl had to go through pain, badly. We wouldn’t know what the pain was to that little girl. She’s in God’s hand now and she’s not going to get hurt again,” another community member said.

“I was just devastated. It’s just so hard to believe that in our small little community that something like this could happen. Just devastated. My heart just hurts for everybody involved,” Knox resident Ramona Miller said.

This is a story we will continue to follow as the parents of Mercedes are set to appear in court Friday.

