Cabrera stuck at 499; Angels rally to beat Tigers 13-10

DETROIT (AP) - Max Stassi hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Angels overcome an eight-run deficit to beat the Detroit Tigers 13-10 on Thursday.

Miguel Cabrera drove in four runs to help Detroit open a 10-2 lead after five innings.

He had multiple hits for the first time since Aug. 11, when he hit homer No. 499.

He grounded out with a chance to reach the milestone and pull the Tigers within a run in the eighth, finishing the day 2 of 5.

Mike Mayers pitched a perfect seventh for the victory and Austin Warren earned his first save with two perfect innings.

8/19/2021 5:28:04 PM (GMT -4:00)