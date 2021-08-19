Black Bear found in Bristol

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - New information, the Indiana DNR confirms a black bear was found just north of downtown Bristol in Elkhart County.

“I’ve never even seen a bear, you know, up close and I don’t know I guess I’d be shocked,” Phineas Kauffman says. He went to check out the area where the bear was found.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources confirms that this bear was found along State Road 15 in Bristol, Indiana near the Toll Road, not really a common sight here.

“I heard about the bear, and I was shocked about it. With us having chickens and little pigs, just concerned about you know...to protect them,” Kauffman says.

The photos have made their rounds on social media, causing concern and reaching residents of Bristol, some coming out to see where the bear was found.

“I was kind of shocked, and definitely wasn’t believable,” Tony Deerberg, Bristol resident and hunter, says.

The Indiana DNR says it appears the bear was hit by a car. This is along State Road 15 by the Toll Road just north of Bristol.

“Unbelievable, you hear of bears in Northern Michigan you know, but you never hear of it here in Bristol,” Kauffman says.

Indiana DNR continues to investigate, it’s unknown who the driver is that may have struck the bear. Tony Deerberg is skeptical.

“I mean there’s gloves down there like somebody threw it down right here, I’m not sure I believe it got hit right here. You know, there wasn’t a car left here at the accident, I mean that’s all we got is the blood right there, I mean I’m convinced there was a bear there,” Deerberg says.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources continues to look into what brought a black bear here to Michiana.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.