Whirlpool delays return to office amid COVID concerns

(WTVG)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Whirlpool is pushing back its requirements to have workers return to the office.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, a Whirlpool spokesperson says the return-to-office date is now Nov. 1. The original date was Sept. 7.

This comes after the company monitored the number of COVID cases in Benton Harbor.

It’s been more than a year since Whirlpool and other companies were forced to work remotely due to the pandemic.

