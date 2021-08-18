Whirlpool delays return to office amid COVID concerns

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Whirlpool is pushing back its requirements to have workers return to the office.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, a Whirlpool spokesperson says the return-to-office date is now Nov. 1. The original date was Sept. 7.

This comes after the company monitored the number of COVID cases in Benton Harbor.

It’s been more than a year since Whirlpool and other companies were forced to work remotely due to the pandemic.

