Wednesday’s Child: Leeah likes school

It’s time for kids to head back to school with new backpacks and school supplies. But there are some kids who need much more than that. Thanks to our partners at Grant Me Hope, we’re able to share the story of a Michigan foster child in search of a new family.

Leeah is a 10-year-old who has been waiting for adoption for the past two years. This third grader is sweetheart who is very kind to all who meet her, especially at school.

“I love school,” said Leeah. “I love my teacher. My favorite class is gym and computers.”

Leeah is good with animals. She would love to live in a new home that has pets. Her favorite animals are dogs; especially German Shepherds.

“I like to play at the park, and I love to go swimming. I love to play at the water park. I love to run, play with friends. I love to play tag,” said Leeah.

Leeah wants a new family.

“I want a mom and a dad,” said Leeah. “I want a sister.”

If you would like to learn more about Leeah, click here for the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange or Grant Me Hope.

