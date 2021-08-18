Advertisement

Veggie Van makes stop in Bridgman

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - The Veggie Van made a stop in Bridgman on Tuesday.

This mobile farmer’s market offered locally grown fruits and vegetables from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Southwestern Medical Clinic. The goal is to make healthy food available to those who have limited access to fresh produce.

One program leader says fresh food is especially important now after the power outages and flooding in Bridgman last week. “It’s important because nutrition is one of the basic aspects of overall health, especially in a time when you’re really stressed out because you’ve lost power, because you’ve lost lots of things from a flood,” says Beth Williams. “To have some good food to put in your body can really help.”

It was a drive-thru style event, so participants could stay socially distant. A total of 150 bags were handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

