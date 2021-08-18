Advertisement

Typical August Weather for a While

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TYPICAL AUGUST WEATHER... Days like today are what we think about when we think about August here in Michiana. We start muggy with areas of fog...then go partly sunny with a hazy sky...and finally the heat and humidity combine to give us some pop-up showers and storms. That means most of us do not get any rain, though. And this pattern will continue most of the time through the middle of next week. A weak front on Saturday will increase our chance for a t’storm to 40%, and then next Wednesday a stronger front will bring another increased chance for some rain. Cooler weather probably comes in later next week...

Tonight: An evening shower in spots, then areas of fog later, possibly dense fog. Low: 67, Wind: Calm

Thursday: Warm and humid with a t’shower in some areas, mainly in the afternoon. High: 85, Wind: NE 3-6

Thursday night: Still rather muggy with some fog in areas late. Low: 67

Friday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. High: 85

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the FBI, Mercedes Lain was last seen on Sat., Aug. 14 at 12:30 a.m. in Mishawaka.
UPDATE: FBI releases new details in case of missing Plymouth 11-month-old
Sara Shapland was last seen early Tuesday morning. If you have any information, please call the...
Silver Alert issued for 14-year-old Nappanee girl
Branch takes out power to a home, meter gets removed and power remained out until Tuesday...
DIGGING DEEPER: Missing meter and no electricity for over two weeks
FACT investigating fatal accident in South Bend.
Autopsy results released in deadly South Bend crash
The car was driving south when it hit a large tree in the road.
15-year-old dies in Elkhart County crash

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Warm and Humid, Isolated Afternoon Storm Possible
First Alert Forecast: Warm and Humid, Isolated Afternoon Storm Possible
First Alert Forecast: Warm and Humid, Isolated Afternoon Storm Possible
First Alert Forecast: Warm and Humid, Isolated Afternoon Storm Possible
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Dog Days of Summer