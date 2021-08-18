Typical August Weather for a While

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TYPICAL AUGUST WEATHER... Days like today are what we think about when we think about August here in Michiana. We start muggy with areas of fog...then go partly sunny with a hazy sky...and finally the heat and humidity combine to give us some pop-up showers and storms. That means most of us do not get any rain, though. And this pattern will continue most of the time through the middle of next week. A weak front on Saturday will increase our chance for a t’storm to 40%, and then next Wednesday a stronger front will bring another increased chance for some rain. Cooler weather probably comes in later next week...

Tonight: An evening shower in spots, then areas of fog later, possibly dense fog. Low: 67, Wind: Calm

Thursday: Warm and humid with a t’shower in some areas, mainly in the afternoon. High: 85, Wind: NE 3-6

Thursday night: Still rather muggy with some fog in areas late. Low: 67

Friday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. High: 85

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.