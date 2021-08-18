Advertisement

Surgery for Bears OL Teven Jenkins; QB Justin Fields injured

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins (76) during the NFL football team's rookie...
Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins (76) during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp Friday, May, 14, 2021, in Lake Forest Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks, Pool)(David Banks | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears are without both of their top 2021 draft picks. Offensive tackle Teven Jenkins is having back surgery.

The hope is to get him back sometime this season Quarterback Justin Fields has a groin injury and is being held out of practice.

His status for Saturday’s preseason game against Buffalo isn’t yet known.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/18/2021 11:15:50 AM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

According to the FBI, Mercedes Lain was last seen on Sat., Aug. 14 at 12:30 a.m. in Mishawaka.
UPDATE: FBI releases new details in case of missing Plymouth 11-month-old
Sara Shapland was last seen early Tuesday morning. If you have any information, please call the...
Silver Alert issued for 14-year-old Nappanee girl
Branch takes out power to a home, meter gets removed and power remained out until Tuesday...
DIGGING DEEPER: Missing meter and no electricity for over two weeks
FACT investigating fatal accident in South Bend.
Autopsy results released in deadly South Bend crash
The car was driving south when it hit a large tree in the road.
15-year-old dies in Elkhart County crash

Latest News

Former Minnesota Twins pitcher Jack Morris gives former Twins manager Tom Kelly the ball for...
Tigers analyst Jack Morris suspended for Ohtani remarks
Chicago Cubs' Sergio Alcantara (51) reacts after hitting a solo home run during the sixth...
Depleted Cubs quiet playoff-contending Reds again, win 7-1
Irish running Kyren Williams runs through drills in practice on August 17, 2021.
Irish RB Kyren Williams hopes to earn scooter NIL deal
Bradlee Beesley trots home after hitting a home run against the Quad Cities River Bandits on...
Horn debuts, Beelsey homers, but Cubs fall to River Bandits