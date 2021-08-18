Surgery for Bears OL Teven Jenkins; QB Justin Fields injured

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears are without both of their top 2021 draft picks. Offensive tackle Teven Jenkins is having back surgery.

The hope is to get him back sometime this season Quarterback Justin Fields has a groin injury and is being held out of practice.

His status for Saturday’s preseason game against Buffalo isn’t yet known.

