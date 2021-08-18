Advertisement

South Bend murder suspect appears in court

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Friday, July 23. The victim, 22-year-old Macirra Williams, eventually died from her injuries.(St. Joseph County Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man charged with murder after a shooting at the Waterford Glen Apartments appeared in court Wednesday.

24-year-old Demarice Williams is charged with the shooting that killed his girlfriend, 22-year-old Macirra Williams.

He reportedly told police the gun accidentally went off as he was putting it away while the couple was “play fighting.” But police say physical and ballistic evidence from the scene does not support his story.

He faces a maximum sentence of 65 years if convicted. His status conference is set for Oct. 6.

