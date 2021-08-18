Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 14-year-old Nappanee girl

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police need your help finding a missing 14-year-old girl from Nappanee.

Sara Shipland was last seen early Tuesday morning. If you have any information, please call the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-533-4151 or 911.

From Indiana State Police:

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Sara Shapland, a 14 year old white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, brown hair with green eyes, last seen wearing a white t-shirt with black shorts and Nike tennis shoes, with a multicolored backpack.

Sara is missing from Nappanee, Indiana which is 135 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 2:59 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Sara Shapland, contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-533-4151 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.

