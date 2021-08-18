Personal information for 750K Hoosiers breached through online contact tracing survey

(WNDU) - Nearly 750K Hoosiers’ data has been breached through Indiana’s COVID-19 online contact tracing survey.

According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, the data includes names, addresses, gender, ethnicity, and date of birth information.

The state department of health says it’s contacting those affected by the breach. They’re also partnering with Experian to offer one free year of credit monitoring.

Fortunately, Indiana State Health Commissioner Kris Box says the risk to Hoosiers whose information was leaked is low.

