Panthers put Pride on IR with torn ACL

Pride played in 14 games during his rookie season in 2020.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (25) signals the crowd after getting injured during...
Carolina Panthers cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (25) signals the crowd after getting injured during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)(Zach Bolinger | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - The Carolina Panthers have traded 2020 second-round draft pick Greg Little to the Miami Dolphins for a seventh-round draft pick in 2022. The Panthers drafted Little with an eye toward him becoming their left tackle, but he’s been a major disappointment in Carolina playing in just 14 games with six starts in part because of concussion problems. Little had fallen well down the team’s depth chart. The team also placed cornerback Troy Pride Jr. on injured reserve with a knee injury. Pride tore his ACL in Sunday’s preseason game against the Colts and had to be carted off the field. Pride played in 14 games during his rookie season in 2020.

