P-H-M students return to the classroom

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the area’s largest school corporations returned to the classroom on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, 16 News Now received an email from Penn-Harris-Madison stating media interviews would not be available on the first day of school. A reason was not given.

P-H-M students started the new school year amid growing controversy over the mask-optional policy put in place by the school board.

Parents on both sides of the issue have protested outside of the school even before the policy was put in place.

