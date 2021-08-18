Advertisement

P-H-M students return to the classroom

By Melissa Stephens
Aug. 18, 2021
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the area’s largest school corporations returned to the classroom on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, 16 News Now received an email from Penn-Harris-Madison stating media interviews would not be available on the first day of school. A reason was not given.

P-H-M students started the new school year amid growing controversy over the mask-optional policy put in place by the school board.

Parents on both sides of the issue have protested outside of the school even before the policy was put in place.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to follow this developing story.

Michigan City man hospitalized in crash

