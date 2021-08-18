Advertisement

Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart

Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams(Cassandra Martin)
By Amanda Alvarado and Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A family is mourning after a mother and her daughter died of COVID-19 just one day apart.

KSLA reported that Lacresanna Williams, 21, tested positive for the virus during a routine pregnancy appointment.

“The next day, we got a call saying she had to have an emergency C-section and she passed,” her aunt Cassandra Martin said.

According to Martin, her sister, Victoria Williams, panicked after hearing about the death of her daughter, Lacresanna Williams.

The next day, Victoria Williams died. The family did not know at the time that she also had contracted the virus.

Neither of the women were vaccinated and now, their family is pleading for everyone to take COVID-19 seriously.

The family says they have not been able to see the newborn baby. Lacressana Williams was also the mother of a 1-year-old child.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the FBI, Mercedes Lain was last seen on Sat., Aug. 14 at 12:30 a.m. in Mishawaka.
UPDATE: FBI releases new details in case of missing Plymouth 11-month-old
Sara Shapland was last seen early Tuesday morning. If you have any information, please call the...
Silver Alert issued for 14-year-old Nappanee girl
Branch takes out power to a home, meter gets removed and power remained out until Tuesday...
DIGGING DEEPER: Missing meter and no electricity for over two weeks
FACT investigating fatal accident in South Bend.
Autopsy results released in deadly South Bend crash
The car was driving south when it hit a large tree in the road.
15-year-old dies in Elkhart County crash

Latest News

In addition to words of encouragement throughout Carrie’s recovery, she’s also asking people to...
Daughter remembers mother killed in Tuesday car crash from her hospital room
Washington to require COVID-19 vaccination for teachers, university workers and issues indoor...
Washington state requires vaccinations for teachers, university workers
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that Afghanistan refugees will be housed at military...
Biden: Troops will stay in Afghanistan to evacuate Americans
Whirlpool delays return to office amid COVID concerns