Michiana Crime Stoppers hosting shredding event this weekend

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers is hosting its summer shredding event this weekend.

It takes place this Saturday, Aug. 21, from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Schmucker Middle School in Mishawaka. In exchange for a $10-minimum donation to Michiana Crime Stoppers, your documents will be destroyed on site.

The goal is to help curb identity theft by giving people a place to safely get rid of their sensitive documents.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.