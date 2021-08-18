Medical Moment: Predict sickness

Our smartphones track so many things about us, like our heart rate and even our oxygen levels.

Now, a new app says it can use that info to predict when we may be getting sick.

Movement means freedom to occupational therapist Mary Cunningham. She loves to walk her dog, Kobi. But a life-threatening condition that causes her to develop blood clots often brings everything to a stop.

“So, I’ve been to the ICU three times, with quite the stay, like multiple days,” she says.

A friend suggested Mary test out the app “SickPredict.” SickPredict monitors health metrics from an iPhone, like heart rate and oxygen levels, to tell you when you may be getting sick. A “1” means you’re doing great. One night, Mary saw a “10.”

“But we caught it early, so I avoided the ER, which was great,” she says. “And I avoided the ICU.”

“Patients that can deteriorate really quickly, and their health can go so bad so quickly, having this application can definitely help us be on top of the problems earlier,” says Alicia Rodriguez-Jorge, primary care physician.

Rodriguez-Jorge uses her wearable device to track her health and says while it doesn’t replace her, it can help get patients to her sooner. SickPredict CEO Joshua Salman and his business partner developed the app with research from Stanford and Harvard.

“There are many illnesses where we are seeing success,” Salman says. “The flu, COVID, Norovirus, pulmonary or lung issues, some cardiac issues.”

And for patients like Mary Cunningham, a “heads up” on her changing health can prevent hospitalization, or even worse.

“I don’t have to always feel like I am a ticking time bomb,” she says.

Researchers stress this data does not replace a doctor, but can help get patients to a doctor sooner, and even help them take better care of themselves.

