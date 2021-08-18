Man killed after getting hit by pickup truck in Benton Twp.

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor man is dead after getting hit by a pickup truck Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Pipestone Road and M-139 in Benton Charter Township. Police say life-saving efforts for the 31-year-old man who was hit were unsuccessful.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt and is cooperating with police. Once the investigation is completed, it will be sent to the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Anyone who witnessed the crash should contact Benton Township Police at (269) 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

