Irish RB Kyren Williams hopes to earn scooter NIL deal

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 2020 college football season came with plenty of firsts especially when it came to navigating the year through a global pandemic.

But the 2021 college football season will also come with some firsts, which includes student athletes benefitting from their own name, image and likeness.

Irish star running back Kyren Williams is already benefiting from NIL.

He signed with one of the top agencies in the game in Rosenhaus Sports.

Williams says there are several opportunities on the table he’s already been able to benefit from when it comes to name, image and likeness.

However, he says there’s one avenue he would love to take over with NIL.

“One deal I was going to try and look out for is a scooter deal,” Williams said. “Now that we are living on campus in the dorms, I have to walk to the Gug. I’m like, ‘Dang, I don’t want to walk everywhere I have to go.’ A nice scooter deal, like a fast scooter, that would be fun to do. I would be able to just go around campus and not get ticketed for my car. It saves a whole lot of problems if I just got a scooter.”

Getting a scooter is not the only thing Williams would like. He would also like to start the 2021 season with a win against Florida State.

Kickoff between the Irish and Seminoles down in Tallahassee is just 19 days away.

