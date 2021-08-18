Advertisement

Hendricks keeps Reds in check as Cubs end 12-game skid, 2-1

Reds rookie Vladimir Gutiérrez had won his previous four starts.
Chicago Cubs' Kyle Hendricks throws during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in...
Chicago Cubs' Kyle Hendricks throws during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. The Cubs won 2-1. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (AP) - Kyle Hendricks became the first 14-game winner in the majors, Ian Happ homered and the Chicago Cubs snapped a 12-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Hendricks gave up three hits in six innings - the only big one a home run by Nick Castellanos - as Chicago won for the first time since Aug. 4 in Colorado. The Cubs are 3-15 since selling off their biggest stars at the trade deadline. Frank Schwindel had a run-scoring double for the Cubs. Codi Heuer retired Cincinnati in order in the eighth and ninth for his second major league save. Reds rookie Vladimir Gutiérrez had won his previous four starts.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

According to the FBI, Mercedes Lain was last seen on Sat., Aug. 14 at 12:30 a.m. in Mishawaka.
UPDATE: FBI releases new details in case of missing Plymouth 11-month-old
The fatal crash marks the third one in St. Joseph County this weekend.
24-year-old dies in early Sunday morning crash
Silver Alert for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She may be with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.
UPDATE: FBI joins search for missing 11-month-old Plymouth girl
One person has died after being hit by a train in Three Oaks.
Person killed in Three Oaks train crash
One injured in South Bend shooting

Latest News

Chicago White Sox's Jake Lamb (23) and Jose Abreu celebrate the team's 9-0 win over the Oakland...
Bassitt struck by liner, Athletics lose 9-0 to White Sox
Annie Drews holds up her gold medal in a zoom interview with WNDU-TV.
Elkhart native Annie Drews is back home in the states and celebrating her gold medal
Kyle Hamilton runs back an interception in Notre Dame football fall camp practice in 2021.
Irish safety Kyle Hamilton ignores NFL Draft buzz
The Penn High School football team practices on an August afternoon.
Penn High School football sets same expectations after unusual 2020 season