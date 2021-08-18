Hearing rescheduled for teen who shot 10-year-old girl in face

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The hearing for a teen involved in a shooting at Castle Point Apartments earlier this summer has been moved to Aug. 31.

A 10-year-old girl ended up with severe injuries after being shot in the face back on July 3.

During the 15-year-old’s last court date, he said he intentionally and deliberately pulled the trigger.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.