Friend of victims in deadly crash speaks out

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The friend of the victims in last week’s Elkhart County crash that killed a teenager is speaking out.

Dallas Williamson is best friends with the 19-year-old driver, Nick Goins, who has recently awoken from a medically-induced coma in the hospital after getting injured in the crash.

“Nick is the person to always want to help, always want to be involved in helping,” explained Williamson. “I always told him, ‘You care about other people a little too much than you do care about yourself.’”

The accident happened on Thursday, just before 9:30 p.m., when police say Goins was headed south on County Road 1, near Wyndtree Boulevard, when he hit a large tree that was in the road. Goins’ girlfriend, a front seat passenger, has since been released from the hospital, said Williamson. 15-year-old Tori Clinch, Goins’ cousin who was sitting in the back seat, died. She and Williamson had ridden the school bus together on a few occasions.

“They didn’t deserve to lose one of their [children] at such a young age,” Dallas expressed.

Because of his work commute, Dallas told 16 News Now he had passed the fallen tree several times in the day or two leading up to the crash.

“No signs, no cones, no flashing lights, no tape. It was just a tree in a road,” Dallas described.

Off-camera, a neighbor said the tree fell in the storms last Tuesday, adding because they didn’t see any signs warning drivers of the toppled tree, his family put caution tape on the tree. But somehow, the neighbor says the caution tape broke - and when he had retied the tape Thursday night, he says just a few seconds later, he had to jump out of the way to avoid getting hit by Goins’ car, which crashed into the tree.

As Dallas hopes for his best friend’s recovery, he holds onto the brief but impactful memories of Tori.

“When you would get around her, it would just be like, everything would just like - all of the bad would just go away,” Dallas said. “She would lighten the mood not even knowing she was lightening the mood.”

Dallas has set up a Facebook fundraiser to help pay for Nick’s medical bills.

In the meantime, 16 News Now is waiting to hear back from the Elkhart County Highway Department regarding the fallen tree that was in the road when the crash happened.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.